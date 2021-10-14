Chase star Paul Sinha mistaken for bouncer while standing outside Belfast’s Empire

One of the stars of popular television quiz show The Chase has shared an encounter with a couple of “drunk lads” in Belfast who mistook him for a bouncer at The Empire Music Hall.

Paul Sinha, better known as “The Sinnerman” on the ITV game show was in the city to perform in the Empire Laughs Back comedy night.

The event returned to the Botanic Avenue venue following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Luton quizzer, comedian and doctor headlined the event on Tuesday, which was hosted by The Blame Game's Colin Murphy. Cork comedian Emma Doran was also on the bill.

On Twitter, Sinha recounted his experience.

"Standing outside the Empire in Belfast last night two drunk lads walked past,” he tweeted.

“Is that the Sinnerman off the Chase?

“Don't be silly. Why would the Sinnerman be working as a bouncer?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The tweet was liked by over 13,000 people and shared hundreds of times.

One Twitter user, joked: “Probably the PG version. There'd be about three expletives in that sentence alone from a drunk Belfast guy.”

Another woman said: As a former Queen’s University graduate (who might have frequented the Empire!) and a big fan of the Chase this made me LOL.”

Others said they hoped he enjoyed his stay in Northern Ireland.

Earlier ahead of the show he tweeted about how he was in the city.

"Something my grandad dreamed of,” he posted.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And on a visit to the Titanic Belfast exhibition centre he posted a picture of a River Rock vending machine.

"Halfway through,” he tweeted, “is a spoiler alert as to who the killer is.”

In 2019 the 51-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after suffering two years of health problems, including a frozen right shoulder and Type 2 diabetes. He said that despite his illness he was “paradoxically” the most happy he had been, and did not feel unlucky.

Later that year he married partner Olly.

He once described being a doctor as being a “tough life” as he ended up in a career he didn’t want to do.

“I was pushed into it by medical parents and the cultural values they represented, and I ended up doing a job I was okay at but absolutely hated,” he said.

“I was the most unhappy drunk you could possibly imagine. I was the guy who would be crying in the corner of his own birthday party.

“It was a cry for help because being single and being someone who felt excluded by the gay scene, I just never got to meet the kind of people I wanted to go out with let alone be in a position where I could ask them out.

“Now, paradoxically, I’m happy. I’m happy because I am the person I wanted to be – a professional comedian and professional quizzer."