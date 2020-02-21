Chris Packham: Wildlife presenter on Asperger's diagnosis and Belfast Lough being one of his favourite places

Ahead of his appearance at the NI Science Festival on Sunday, the nature expert talks to Linda Stewart

When I speak to Chris Packham on the phone he's a little flustered thanks to the high jinks of his two young black poodle pups, who have vanished into the far distance as he walks in the woods around his home.

"They've enough energy to power the whole of the UK for eternity. They run for the sheer love of running, and that brings me joy," he says.

The wildlife presenter lives alone on a rented farm deep in the oak woods of the New Forest in Hampshire, where he says he can secrete himself away and get some respite from his endless campaigning.

He's been living there for 20 years now and loves it, despite the intimidating incident at the end of December when a dead fox was dumped outside his house after his tweet denouncing fox hunting.

The outspoken Springwatch presenter is poised to return to Belfast for a hotly anticipated talk on Sunday as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival, called Pictures from the Edge of the World, which challenges conventional ideas about where beauty is found, what good photography is and what it is for.

But it will be much broader than that, he admits, tipping over from conservation into the realms of life with Asperger's syndrome, which was only diagnosed when he was in his 40s.

"I'll talk a bit about Asperger's and the positive aspects of it, and I'll try and give them an insight into what my mind is like - maybe slightly different than theirs," he says.

"Underlying the photography, it will be about a need for people to empower themselves, to make a difference. This is the last stand, and if people don't get engaged now and start doing things, then we are going to mess up, so I've got to do it."

Murlough Nature Reserve

He has strong ties to Northern Ireland and has been coming to visit since the 1980s, citing Murlough Nature Reserve, Rathlin Island and the RSPB reserve at Belfast Lough as firm favourites.

"I've done quite a bit of filming there over the years," he says.

"I've been to Rathlin Island many times and I must say the work they're doing to improve habitats, every time I've gone it has just got better.

"And for a long time Belfast Lough was one of my favourite haunts, because the birds come so close to the glass-fronted hide."

Wildlife presenting wasn't something that I aimed to do, it was something that happened by accident Chris Packham

The 58-year-old grew up in Southampton with his legal secretary mum, marine engineer dad and sister Jenny, now a renowned fashion designer.

"I grew up in a small house on the edge of Southampton and I had the freedom to explore the surrounding countryside, so from a very young age I went out and caught snakes, lizards and slow worms and filled my bedroom with them. My parents were very tolerant of it," he says.

"I was obsessive, with whatever it was at the time, not just wildlife, just going from one thing to another.

"I was massively into art history and obviously natural history. So all those sorts of things, I just like ricocheted from one thing to another.

"And then by the time I got to my early teens I was really fanatically interested in birds and badgers and all those sorts of things I've gravitated towards, local wildlife that I could engage with. I became quite a scientist and I was counting everything, recording everything, mapping everything and doing all that. You had to get to grips with the science to better understand it.

"I was fortunate that I had a biology teacher at my comprehensive school who really encouraged me to do all that and showed me the ropes.

"So, when I got to university I'd already been doing quite a lot of science, which was good."

Packham studied zoology at the University of Southampton and developed an interest in wildlife photography, which he financed by taking a postgraduate job as a camera assistant making wildlife films.

"It was through that that I started doing the wildlife presenting, so it wasn't something that I aimed to do, it was something that happened by accident," he explains.

Between 1983 and 1985 he worked on the Living Planet series and shot to fame with the Bafta-winning The Really Wild Show, followed by a host of other natural history roles.

But he's probably best known for the beloved BBC Springwatch, and more recently revealed another side of his life in Chris Packham: Asperger's And Me, a BBC documentary about his experiences as a high-functioning person with Asperger's that won the 2018 Broadcasting Press Guild Award for the best single documentary.

Also in 2018 his memoir Fingers In The Sparkle Jar was voted the UK's favourite nature book in a poll run by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.

I like to wear the same clothes and sit in the same chair and be in control of my environment Chris Packham

It was only when he was in his 40s that he was formally diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, although he had already come to his own conclusions.

He explains: "I had a couple of previous partners who were in the medical profession, and one of them, during the 1990s when the condition was being more widely known, had been reading about it and talking about it in her professional context and she'd come home and said: 'You know, this is you to a T'.

"I've got some diary entries and some letters and things that I wrote in the mid-Nineties where I've listed my characteristics, alongside those which were being defined at that time as diagnostic, and I'd come to the conclusion in one of the letters that I'd written to her that that was very probably the case. So I'd sort of figured it out.

"I think also when I was diagnosed at an end of a period of quite intense psychotherapy for very serious depression, at that point I was a lot more concerned about the manifestations of that depression than I was about the diagnosis.

"But it wasn't a revelation to me at that time."

Things were toughest in his teens, when he was bullied at school.

"My life with my peers was pretty rubbish," he admits.

"My life when I was younger was as far as I remember good, but by the time I got to my teens it was pretty miserable.

"Certainly interactions with people of my own age were not productive and sometimes entirely non-productive.

"But around the mid-to-late 20s I kind of came up with some management systems to make my life a little bit easier."

At that time the easiest way was to avoid contact with other people completely, he reveals.

"I sort of became quite a loner at that time, but I wasn't lonely. I mean, there's a difference between being solitary and being lonely. So I was sort of living a pretty solitary existence outside of a small circle of people who are known and trusted.

"But I am quite happy with my own company, to be honest with you. I frequently say to people, when I'm here on my own, there's no contrast so I'm the normal one. How can I not be normal? I'm here on my own, so everything that I do is fine!"

Springwatch stars Martin Hughes-Games, Michaela Strachan, Packham and Gillian Burke

How is he different? For one thing, he says, there is no grey in his life at all - everything is black and white.

"I do have very obsessional interests and, while I have those interests, I'm not that much interested in much else," he confesses.

"I tend to have a tendency to be good at what I'm interested in, and I'm not any good at things that I'm not interested in.

"I don't have the capacity to apply my mind to things that don't interest me, so don't ask me about TV soaps or any of those sorts of things; I just have no capacity to engage with them at all, because they don't interest me.

"Socially, I have to work quite hard if I want to engage with people in a productive way. Now, a lot of it comes naturally - I just learned, because I spent so much time doing it. It's become a habit, so some of the most annoying aspects of my character don't manifest themselves particularly regularly any more, because I just got used to reining them in.

"I don't interrupt people as much as I used to, and I used to just get bored and walk away and those sorts of things.

"There are still some things which are very difficult. I have very close relationships with my dogs or non-human companions. So when I lose them, that's not a good time at all."

Everything is still really the same beneath that management, he says, but it also helps that there's much more awareness of Asperger's, especially among the people he works with.

"I like to wear the same clothes and sit in the same chair and be in control of my environment," he explains.

"So, when we have our meetings, no one bats an eyelid if I have to sit in the same place, in the same clothes, doing the same thing, with the same pen that I've used for the last 10 years. It's really minor stuff, but if I can't do that then I'm mildly uncomfortable and therefore, I think less productively, and I'm not going to be as useful to them as I could be if I'm not working at my maximum capacity.

"I'm fortunate the people I work with are very understanding of those trivial things.

"They also get told the truth, the whole time. If people ask me a question, they're only going to get what I think honestly is the answer."

That can be tricky when it comes to his love life. Packham has been in a relationship with Charlotte Corney, owner of the Isle of Wight Zoo, for more than 10 years, although the couple live separately.

"Megan, my stepdaughter, who has grown up with it, is a very bright young woman and obviously knows how to avoid any sort of potential conflict - not nasty conflict, just day-to-day stuff," he says.

"Charlotte... I feel very lucky. I'm very fortunate that she's somehow or other found a means of enjoying the good aspects of living with someone with that condition, as much as having to deal with the bad.

"There are very positive aspects to the condition - you do get the truth. We are generally very, very devoted to our friends and partners. In my own opinion I'm wholly devoted to Charlotte.

"I think the other thing is that I have a very aggravated dislike of injustice, so if something isn't right, then I will be fighting really hard to make it right.

"So that means if something isn't right in our domestic relationships, wherever it is, I will try and make it right. It doesn't just get left or put to one side. It gets sorted."

Rathlin Island

That fervent sense of justice is also evident in young environmentalists with Asperger's, such as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and the award-winning Co Down naturalist Dara McAnulty.

"I think it's that sense of injustice, I think it's that we are intolerant of that, and we don't like people getting away with things about which there's no doubt that they're wrong," Packham says.

"So you know the things that excite the ire of people like Dara and myself are similar, because we have a keen interest in natural history and looking after wildlife, so therefore we are quite forthright in our opposition of that.

I have a profound affinity for wildlife, it is our lives, it is what keeps us alive. [Campaigning] is not a job for us. You could pay us to campaign on behalf of wildlife, but we don't need your money because we have no choice at all to do that."

He continues: "I'm not going to think, oh I'm tired of all this internet trolling, I'll have to give up on this. It isn't an option, you know.

"And it's the same with Greta. Greta knows that she's right and a lot of the world knows that she's right.

"Some people are trying to say she's wrong because they've got hideous vested interests and they're essentially bad people, and they manifest their badness by bullying a teenage girl, which is unacceptable in any context, of course.

"But I imagine that that's fuel to her fire, and I'm used to people coming and dumping dead foxes by my gate. I've obviously got you on the back foot if all you can do is try and threaten me with dead animals, and very clearly I'm winning."

While he's been outspoken about fox hunting and grouse shooting, Packham insists he's not anti-shooting per se and that there does have to be a middle way.

No one else had the guts to stand up and say we aren't spending the money we have got wisely Chris Packham

In recent months he has been meeting with major players within the shooting industry and is working towards putting together a new Code of Practice for shooting.

It's better to work in partnership than in opposition, as more will get done, he says, but he insists he cannot go into any partnership with those who are illegally exterminating protected golden eagles and hen harriers.

He did come in for considerable flak, however, when he suggested allowing the giant panda to die out with dignity.

But an unrepentant Packham says the row started a debate about how we spend money on conservation, as so much funding was being funnelled towards a potentially doomed species.

"I don't dislike pandas, you know," he affirms. "I've never seen one in the wild, but the point is at that time we were spending a disproportionate amount of money on a tiny fraction of the world's wildlife.

"Things have changed and that debate was part and parcel of instigating that change, so I see that as a sort of a long-gone badge of honour, really.

"No one else had the guts to stand up and say we aren't spending the money we have got wisely, or we're squandering it on things which basically aren't going to work.

"And I picked on the panda because I knew it would get a reaction, because everyone thinks they're cute and cuddly. I could equally pick on something else that wasn't cute and cuddly, but it would never get traction."

Packham says the best thing about his lifelong career as a broadcaster and naturalist is getting to meet so many animals that he had only seen in books.

"My life is a learning experience and I like learning," he says.

"And now I'm fortunate that I work with a number of conservationists who I think are exceptional individuals when it comes to conservation, people like Dara - he's an exceptional young man. So that's an enormous privilege."

Chris Packham - Pictures from the Edge of the World, is at the Whitla Hall, Queen's University Belfast, this Sunday, at 3pm. For more information, visit www.nisciencefestival.com