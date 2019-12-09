Chris Ramsey proud of his Strictly Come Dancing run

Comedian Chris Ramsey spoke of his pride at reaching the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing after he became the latest celebrity to get the boot.

EastEnders actress Emma Barton (42), CBBC star Karim Zeroual (26), and ex-Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher (35) have made it through to the final.

Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer exited following a dance-off with Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Zeroual, saying he was the "best dancer" and that the pair's routine was "brilliant".

Ramsey said he was "very proud of myself" to have got so far. "I never ever thought I would make it past week two, genuinely I had no expectations whatsoever," he said.