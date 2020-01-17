Christine Lampard praises Ulster fry to Loose Women pals

TV personality Christine Lampard has been extolling the virtues of an Ulster fry in front of millions of viewers.

The former BBC NI floor manager from Newtownards, who is married to football manager Frank Lampard, plugged the calorie-laden breakfast as she chewed the fat with colleagues on ITV's Loose Women programme.

Christine was hosting a heated debate on fry-ups after it was revealed that one in five British people under the age of 30 had never tried one.

It was a statistic Christine said shocked her to the core.

And as her colleagues tucked into English fry-ups, Christine launched into a eulogy for the Ulster equivalent.

"Can you imagine a life without ever having tried a fry-up, a good Ulster fry where I'm from?" she asked.

The former One Show presenter described the fry as a "magnificent feast".

And she added that she prided herself in cooking an Ulster fry which had the ability to kick-start her day, even though she conceded it wasn't a healthy meal to eat.

"It's known as a heart attack on a plate where I come from but that doesn't stop us," added Christine.

She could not believe that her fellow Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin had half an apple for breakfast.

Christine explained to her colleagues that a typical Ulster fry wasn't the same as an English one, having extras like soda bread, potato bread and all "sorts of different concoctions".

The Loose Women were clearly divided about whether a fry should indeed be fried.

Several suggested the healthier option was to grill the ingredients rather than cook them in oil in a pan.

But Christine recommended that people under 30 who had never eaten a fry should try at least one to see what they thought of it.

Recently Christine revealed in a newspaper interview that husband Frank, who is now the Chelsea boss, was quite partial to an Ulster fry.

She said that she sometimes cooked the ex-England international a full Ulster with beans for breakfast before he heads off for the training ground.