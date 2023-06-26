Christine Lampard still suffers from ‘bad anxiety’ she experienced growing up during Troubles

Co Down TV personality Christine Lampard has spoken about how she still suffers from the same “bad anxiety” she experienced as a child growing up during the Troubles.

The broadcaster was speaking about her mental health and the challenge of juggling busy family life alongside football manager husband Frank Lampard.

The 44-year-old is mum to Patricia (four) and Freddie (two) as well as daughters Luna (17) and Isla (15) whom Frank shares with his ex, Elen Rivas.

Speaking to Women&Home magazine, Ms Lampard said: “I'm not positive all the time. I have flat days like everyone else, but I take the little wins, which is what my mum always taught me to do.

“She also used to say: ‘Your health is your wealth’. We didn't go on flashy holidays abroad like my friends did, but I look back on my early childhood as such a happy time because I was brought up feeling grateful for small things.

“I suffered from bad anxiety as a result of growing up during the Troubles. My dad was a musician at a time when people were going into restaurants or bars and shooting around them. I couldn't sleep until I heard Dad's car on the stones outside.

“I still have that feeling at night sometimes, but now it's children-led. Sometimes I have to talk myself down off the ledge.”.

Christine – who grew up in Newtoanrds, has been a guest presenter on breakfast TV show Lorraine and is a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She previously used to co-host BBC’s The One Show alongside Adrian Chiles.

"Freddie has just turned two, so he’s a whirlwind,” she added.

"The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting. I think they’ve zapped every bit of energy from me, but it’s worth it."

Speaking about her marriage to former Everton and Chelsea manager Frank: “We try and prioritise each other's and the children's needs, but when he was still playing football, he was away at least two or three nights of the week, then training.

"Now, we do our best to go out for lunch or dinner, or have a night on the sofa when we can.”

Earlier this year Lampard recalled her experience of sighting a possible UFO in Northern Ireland.

“I remember one night my dad and I seeing three stars, it was in the shape of a triangle and they were almost vibrating on themselves. They sat there for half an hour and we thought that’s really weird,” she told Johnny Vaughan’s Alien Kidnap Club podcast

“My dad saw them first, he called me out and I came to look. I saw them and everyone came out and we looked.

“Then these three stars just sort of shot off.

“If someone said to me, ‘that’s an RAF experiment’, I’d go, ‘yeah that’s fine’, but I saw what I saw and that’s kind of the essence of what this podcast is.”