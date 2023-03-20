Ciarán Hinds: ‘I understood the local folk Branagh was writing about in his Belfast’
The Belfast actor on sharing a sex scene with his actress wife in comedy-drama The Dry, political stalemate, and his NI roots. By Jasper Rees
Jasper ReesUK Independent
Behind some bins — big wheelie ones down an alley on Dublin’s Northside — a man and a woman, both oldish, are coupling frantically. Their al fresco pleasure is interrupted when they are spotted by the man’s daughter, who’s just come out of an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.