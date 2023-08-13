Cillian Murphy already declared favourite to land Oscar for starring role in Oppenheimer

The next Academy Awards may be over six months away, but Cillian Murphy has already been declared favourite to land an Oscar for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

The Cork actor has been universally praised by critics for his compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Jewish scientist who developed the atomic bomb during World War II.

And even though the dust has barely settled on the 2023 Oscars' bash, the 47-year-old A-lister has already been singled out as the leading contender to land the leading male actor gong at next year's ceremony.

According to analysts at leading US awards prediction website 'GoldDerby' , the Peaky Blinders star will beat off competition from Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to win his first-ever Oscar.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Outlining why the Irish star is their Oscar favourite, GoldDerby states: "It's a complex role and Murphy soars in it. As such, Murphy finds himself at the top of our list of predicted best actor Oscar nominees for next year's Academy Awards.

"We think that he will be nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), Bradley Cooper ('Maestro'), Colman Domingo ('Rustin') and Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers').

"This would be Murphy's first-ever Oscar bid but we think he will go one better than a simple nomination. We think he'll win on his first try."

Experts at the awards prediction said the overwhelming support of the critics for the Christopher Nolan fillm tilt the balance in Murphy's favour, alongside the fact that the movie is a biopic.

They argue that six out of the last 10 best actor winners have won gongs for playing real-life people, noting: "Murphy as Oppenheimer would fit in right alongside that crowd."

The experts add: "Voters will want to reward Oppenheimer in some capacity and the obvious way to do that looks like Best Actor. It's a powerful performance from a beloved actor breaking out in his first major leading role.

"It's a film that's built entirely around Murphy's central performance, and Murphy is the biggest takeaway from the film."

To date Oppenheimer has pulled in over €4.4m at the Irish box office and is already the third best-performing movie of the year so far, behind 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and chart-topper 'Barbie'.