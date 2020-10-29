Cliff Richard reveals how Gloria Hunniford helped him through sex claims ordeal

NI star also comforted singer's sister after her daughter was diagnosed with cancer like Caron

Sir Cliff Richard has praised his close friend Gloria Hunniford for helping him cope with being falsely accused of historical sex crimes.

The singer compared his approach to his ordeal with how Gloria dealt with the loss of her daughter Caron to cancer, describing it as something he has to live with but will never get over.

Cliff (80) was exonerated of all charges made by an anonymous accuser in 2014 and then won a High Court case against the BBC in 2018 over its coverage of a police raid on his home.

He explained: "Gloria Hunniford had come to support me in court, and afterwards she told me that she had been surprised by my muted response.

"'I thought you'd get up and go "Yeah!" like you do when you win a tennis match!' she told me. I shook my head. 'Gloria,' I said, 'all that I felt was extreme relief.'

"When I later saw press photos of me leaving the court, I was horrified at how gaunt and haggard I looked. People have called me the Peter Pan of pop but, that day, I looked more like Rip Van Winkle.

"Nor did I feel remotely triumphant. More than anything, I just wished it had all never happened. Because there had been no need.

"I don't wish to dwell anymore now on this dreadful episode in my life because, thank the Lord, it has passed. But I will say this: like Gloria when she lost Caron, I have got past it, but I don't think I will ever get over it.

"Not fully. It did too much damage and it left too much of a stain on my life. It's certainly not the kind of thing you can ever just forget.

"Well, you can't forget, but you can try to move on and that was exactly what I intended to do."

In his new autobiography, The Dreamer, Sir Cliff revealed that he also turned to Gloria - whose daughter Caron was 41 when she died from breast cancer in 2004 - when he himself had a loved one suffering from the disease in 2015.

Caron Keating

He explained: "My sister Joan's daughter, Linzi, the youngest of her three children, died of cancer on 29 June. She was just 35-years-old.

"Normally, parents die before their children, of course, but every now and then, life's regular patterns break down. I saw how difficult it was for Gloria Hunniford when she lost her beloved daughter, Caron Keating, also to cancer.

"It took Glo a long time to deal with it. I remember when she said, 'I'll get past it. But I'll never get over it.' When Linzi was diagnosed with cancer, I witnessed what a mother goes through again as I saw Joan's anguish.

"Glo, being Glo, called Joan. I don't know what she said, but my sister found her words wise and comforting, and told me that it was wonderful to talk to someone who knew exactly what she was going through and exactly what she was feeling. Joan and I will always be grateful to Glo for helping Joan 'get past' her own loss."

Read more Gloria friend indeed to a forever thankful Sir Cliff

Cliff first met Portadown-born Gloria when she was a reporter with UTV and he was in Lisburn to play a gospel concert at a church in 1970.

He said: "I liked her immediately - but I had no way of knowing that Gloria Hunniford was later to become one of my very closest friends.

"Gloria is wonderful. People have asked me so many times if I enjoy being interviewed by her, and I always say, 'I've never been interviewed by Gloria... We have a conversation.'

"She sits, listens, holds eye contact and you have a proper chat. It's why Gloria and I get on so well and one of the many reasons why she is still one of my best friends in the world. A very different kind of broadcaster."