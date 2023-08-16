Clip from new Liam Neeson flick shows Ballymena actor racing against time to defuse bomb

A new clip of Liam Neeson’s latest film shows the Ballymena actor racing against time to defuse a bomb.

The clip from Retribution, which is to be released in the autumn, was shared exclusively with People Magazine.

The Sky Original film sees Neeson in peril as Berlin-based American businessman Matt Turner, who races against the clock after receiving a mysterious phone call that a bomb has been placed under his car.

In the new clip, the veteran actor (71) receives a desperate phone call from a man who tells him there is a bomb under both of their cars.

As Neeson’s character, Matt, tries to figure out what’s going on in the tense clip, his children look on from the back of the car.

Meanwhile, the caller from the other car and his wife become more and more panicked.

As Matt promises the couple they will be okay, he receives an ominous phone call that tells him “not to make promises he can’t keep”.

The official plot description reads: “Trapped in their car in a high-speed chase across the city, Matt must follow the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to protect his family and solve the mystery that plays out over the course of one day.”

Retribution will see the actor star alongside Noma Dumezweni (The Little Mermaid) and Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman: 1984).

Jack Champion, who was recently seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as Embeth Davidtz (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) will also feature in the action flick.

Retribution is directed by Nimród Antal, written by Alberto Marini, with a screenplay by Christopher Salmanpour. It is based on the 2015 Spanish-French film El Desconocido.

The film will be released on Sky Cinema, on streaming service Now and in cinemas this autumn.

Neeson just announced he will be joining fellow Irish Oscar-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) in a new film called ‘In The Land of Saints and Sinners’. Alongside Retribution, Neeson has a busy slate for 2023.

He will also be seen in the action film Thug alongside Ron Pearlman, thriller Cold Storage and is currently filming political journalism thriller Charlie Johnson in the Flames.