Closing credits... how Covid-19 threatens the future of cinema
As multiplexes close their doors and the release of the latest Bond movie is postponed, Paul Whitington asks what we would miss without the big screen
Paul Whitington
When Christopher Nolan's Tenet was released in August, he was to cinephiles the equivalent of a knight on a shining white charger who emerges from the dust and mud of a battlefield holding aloft a victorious banner. In short, he represented hope for an industry rocked to its core by Covid-19.