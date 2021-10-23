Co Antrim actor starring in remake of The Darling Buds of May describes new series as ‘cuddle on a couch’

A Co Antrim actor who is currently starring in ITV’s reboot of The Darling Buds Of May has described the new Sunday night family series as a “cuddle on a couch”.

Greenisland man Stephen Hagan, who plays handsome, smooth-talking Tom Fisher in The Larkins, said the show was contemporary and relevant while retaining its original charm.

And the 36-year-old, whose character is a love interest for Mariette Larkin, praised the portrayals of Pop and Ma Larkin by Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as “superb”.

The Larkins is a new adaptation of H.E Bates’s novel The Darling Buds Of May and is written by Simon Nye, who also penned the TV script for The Durrells. The original series, which aired in the early 1990s, starred David Jason and Pam Ferris and was a massive success. It also launched the career of Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played Mariette.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, London-based Hagan, who also starred in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man alongside James Nesbitt, said the drama had been a “joy” to make despite challenging Covid restrictions.

“I think Brad and Jo have done a superb job to bring Ma and Pop to life in the 21st century,” he said.

“I know the characters are the same, but the viewing public and the world has changed.

“This reboot has made the books somehow contemporary and accessible to the world we live in today while still keeping it warm, sunny and fluffy, like a cuddle on a couch on a Sunday night in front of the fire.

“It was a joy to make. The whole Covid situation made it slightly weird, as we couldn’t socialise and could only see the crew members’ eyes, which was quite good because they could yawn during my takes and it didn’t put me off!”

Hagan said that while he remembered the original series, he was too young to enjoy it. After landing the part of Tom Fisher he began to read the novels.

“I read all five books this year when I got the part,” he said.

“This isn’t because I’m good at research. This is because I was looking for Tom Fisher.

“It was only after I finished the fifth that I realised that Tom Fisher isn’t in any of the books, and is another wonderful creation from the mind of Simon Nye.”

Hagan, whose other TV credits include Medici, Midsomer Murders and Injustice, described his character as a “smoother-talker” who knows what he wants and won’t stop until he gets it.

He said he was attracted to the role because he liked Fisher’s sunglasses, car and chat, and that of all the projects he’d been involved in so far, The Larkins was his favourite.

“We filmed it in Kent from March through to July 2021,” he explained.

“The locations, design, props and camera department were all wonderful and made my job so much easier to get into character and to look like I knew what I was doing.

“It’s been my favourite show so far to do. I think it was a mix of the great cast, crew, script and locations, along with the fact that I hadn’t worked in a year and was so grateful to get out of the house.”

Hagan, who appeared in local movies Shooting For Socrates And Best: His Mother’s Son, said he tried to get home a few times a year and had recently been back for several family birthday bashes.

And he said he would like to get back to shoot more.

“I love working at home,” he said.

“The crews are the best. I’d love to do a really dark and gritty TV show in Northern Ireland.”

Next up for Hagan, as he waits on news from several auditions, is producing his own show. Written by Colm Gleeson and Will Bishop, the show is a dark comedy about mental health and Hagan says he is excited about the project. “Acting-wise, I’ve a few things in the pipeline that I can’t talk about until they offer me the part,” he added.

“So, if you’re reading this and you are the producer/director from that show I auditioned for, just offer it to me already!

“Instead of sitting around waiting on producers to call, I have started producing my own TV show and I’m really excited about it.

“It’s a mix of Peep Show, Love Is Blind and Father Ted. Stay tuned.”

The Larkins airs on Sunday night on ITV at 8pm.