Co Down actress Thaddea Graham joining next series of Netflix hit Sex Education

Co Down actress Thaddea Graham is set to join the fourth season of the hit Netflix show Sex Education.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old, who was originally adopted from an orphanage in China, is one of seven new faces who will be joining the BAFTA nominated show.

The Netflix show centres on socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mum Jean played by The Fall star Gillian Anderson.

Ms Graham, who has played the character Bel in several episodes of Doctor Who, is reported to be joining Marie Reuther and other newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Meanwhile, regular stars Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and Emma Mackey are all set to reprise their roles in the comedy drama.

Season four of Sex Education is expected to centre on the fallout after the closure of Moordale Secondary and the main cast set to face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

It’s not the first Netflix show the Co Down actress has taken part in, having been the breakout star in supernatural show The Irregulars on the streaming platform.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last year after she was cast in the role, the former Bloomfield Collegiate pupil said she has been “very lucky” since graduating from drama school just three years ago.

"I met the right people at the right time. None of this would have been possible if it hadn't been for my agent, who I met when I was still at drama school,” she said at the time.

"She took a chance on me. She saw something in me that I didn't, and that really encouraged and helped me.

"When the adults were on set - and by that I mean Royce Pierreson (Watson) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Holmes) - we were like, 'Oh God, the adults are here. We have to be good now'.

"Some of that comes from imposter syndrome, from being so young. I've only been out of drama school two years now, and sometimes I feel like there's been a mistake, like they can't have given this to me.

"I feel a little bit guilty, because I know how many people are trying to make it this industry, so I wanted to soak up everything they [Henry and Royce] did, their knowledge and experience. I could learn from them because I don't have that much experience myself."