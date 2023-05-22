Co Down bar promises free shots every time Patrick Kielty mentions home town on Late Late Show

A Co Down bar has promised customers free shots every time Patrick Kielty mentions his home town on the Late Late Show.

The Dundrum comedian said he was “absolutely thrilled” after being announced as the new host of RTE’s flagship Late Late Show on Saturday.

Punters at the Dundrum Inn are likely to be equally pleased if the comic mentions his home town, after the bar posted on social media that “every time Paddy Kielty mentions Dundrum on the Late Late show – we will set a round of shots up in the bar”.

The post stressed that the offer would be for customers over the age of 18 only.

“Nothing like a bit of good news to get us in the mood for a party,” the post continued.

It also said it would have the Late Late Show on in the bar to mark the occasion.

“Congratulations Paddy – you’ve already made a lot of people happy and a bar manager nervous.”

The popular comedian ha taken over the role after Ryan Tubridy announced he was stepping down.

He becomes the long-running RTE show’s fourth full-time host, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy. His first show will be in September.

Kielty (52) said he was delighted by the news, and emphasised that he had big shoes to fill.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show," he said.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”