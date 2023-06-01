Co Down MasterChef finalist says she was inspired by Northern Ireland cooking during contest

A Co Down woman who made it to the final four of BBC’s MasterChef has said she was inspired by her Northern Ireland family’s cooking, as she reveals she kept her appearance in the contest a secret.

Terri Fearon (30) who grew up in Banbridge but now lives in Warwick, was one of the finalists competing for the title of one of the country’s best cooks in the country but lost out in a spot in the final episode after being eliminated in Wednesday’s episode.

In an interview with BBC News NI she said she kept her appearance on the show hidden from relatives because they “can’t keep a secret.”

"There's hundreds of us - cousins and aunties and uncles - and everybody would tell somebody but say: 'It's a secret, don't tell anyone.'

"And before you know it I think the whole town would know."

She said she applied for the programme after years of watching and being a “couch critic.”

“I decided to give it a go myself. I would always proclaim the dishes I would make in an invention test if I were on the show. Turns out it’s so much easier sat in front of the TV than it is in the MasterChef Kitchen, cooking for John and Gregg is terrifying but amazing all at the same time.”

One of her dishes on the programme, a sweet take on egg and soldiers was inspired by her Co Down grandmother, but with a twist – churos instead of bread and mango puree and chocolate to replicate the egg.

“Although I can’t pinpoint the exact moment I discovered my passion for cooking, I’ve always wanted to make things from scratch. I remember speaking to my Home Economics teacher in school, when I was 11 or 12, about using jars of sauce in cooking class because I wanted to be able to make my own,” she said.

Terri said she discovered her love of cooking early on after being inspired by her late father who was a chef but also took inspiration from Northern Irish cooks like Jenny Bristow.

“We used to have lots of cookbooks when I was a kid - people like Jenny Bristow, Delia Smith and Gary Rhodes featured on the bookshelf.

"However, the first TV chef I remember watching as a young adult was Jamie Oliver, until I was old enough to watch Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.”

Terri wasn’t the only Northern Ireland connection seen in the programme’s semi-final after a segment took place in London eatery ‘Core’ which was founded by Co Antrim born chef Claire Smyth.

Smyth is a world renowned Michelin star chef and remains the first and only female chef to run a restaurant with three Michelin stars.