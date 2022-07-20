Co Tyrone actor Fra Fee joins star-studded cast of new Netflix animation

Co Tyrone actor Fra Fee has been announced as part of a star-studded cast for new animated adaption of a festive classic.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is being produced by Netflix featuring Luke Evans as Scrooge, Olivia Colman as the ghost of Christmas Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland actor and singer will be voicing the part of Harry Huffam.

It is the latest high-profile gig for Fee after starring in the Disney and Marvel series Hawkeye as Kazi as well as replacing Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee in a production of Cabaret in the West End.

Directed by Stephen Donnelly (Lost in Oz), Scrooge will include re-imagined songs from Academy Award winner (Doctor Dolittle, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Superman, Home Alone.)

Donnelly said: “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale.

"I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”