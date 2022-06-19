Co Tyrone Marvel star Fra Fee opens up on ‘tumultuous’ experience of being gay in Northern Ireland

Co Tyrone actor and singer Fra Fee has revealed his “tumultuous” experience growing up as gay in Northern Ireland, describing it as a “burden I carried by myself until I was 19”.

The 35-year-old who was born in Dungannon most recently starred as Kazi in the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye and is currently starring as The Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End.

Speaking to Attitude magazine explained his “sadness and frustration” on one occasion at school of having to “write an essay about how homosexuality was just blanket ‘wrong’”.

“I knew I was gay when I was very young, but didn’t know what it was or how to label it, certainly,” he said.

“But I knew I was attracted to men. I was very much intrigued by them, a lot more so than girls.

“There’s certain things I look back on and feel such sadness and frustration and, yeah, a bit of anger.

“I remember in religious studies class having to write an essay about how homosexuality was just blanket ‘wrong’. And if I hadn’t done that, I would’ve got a low grade, because the ‘correct answer’ was to say that it was a sin.

“I can’t quite believe that happened to me, and to so many others, so many other LGBT people growing up in that place at that time.

“It means a certain level of shame follows you for such a long, long time when you’ve had that level of indoctrination.”

Earlier this year it was announced the actor had joined the cast of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series – however the Disney+ show is now indefinitely delayed due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Fee explained he feels “unbelievably proud of the fact I achieved that as an openly gay actor”.

“Whenever I was studying and seeking advice from what I deemed to be very learned, experienced people, often the old-fashioned attitude was: ‘Suppress the sexuality. It’s OK to live your life privately but don’t put it anywhere near the public eye because people will only see you as one thing,’ which was something I really, really struggled with.

“So to be able to be living authentically and very, very openly about who I am and yet still be given an opportunity like that; I don’t take lightly the importance and the significance of that at all, because I hope that other young queer actors who are coming through the ranks can see that it’s possible to be anything.”

In March this year it was announced Fee was set to replace Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret.

At the time, Fee tweeted his surprise at the news, saying it was “a wholly unexpected but utterly delightful turn of events and he felt “unbelievably honoured”.

A special performance of the show will be held on July 14 to raise funds for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.