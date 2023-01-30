Co Tyrone teacher narrowly misses out on cash jackpot in The Chase

A well-known Co Tyrone teacher and GAA referee who missed out on £8,500 after appearing on ITV’s The Chase has said the most heart-warming aspect of his appearance was seeing his daughters enjoy the show.

Fabian McGlone, a teacher at St Patrick’s in Newtownstewart, made it through several rounds of screening and quiz questions from producers of the popular show and will made his appearance on Monday evening.

The quiz show sees contestants attempt to win money by challenging a trivia expert known as the ‘chaser’, going up against the clock to build their winnings.

Contestants need to answer enough questions to keep ahead of their chaser in a head-to-head contest – or lose their winnings and exit the contest.

An experienced quizzer, Mr McGlone previously appeared on a BBC NI quiz called All Square around 1986.

It was a youth club quiz and one of his team mates was Ann Connolly who is now his daughter's GCSE Maths teacher.

One of the teams we beat was Keady Youth Club – they had a lad on called Gerry Mc Gurgan who is now married and living in Omagh and is Fabian’s best mate.

On the show, Mr McGlone gave a shout-out to the school and told presenter Bradley Walsh that in his spare time he enjoys baking.

The 51-year-old said he gives most of his bakes away to staff and children in the school.

“I also work with referees in Gaelic football in the county of Tyrone,” he said. “So that keeps me busy.”

The presenter joked that it is a game he’ll never understand.

The local teacher racked up an impressive £9,000 in his cash builder with Walsh praising him for being quick.

Mr McGlone said he was happy with his performance.

Taking on ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett, he got through by the skin of his teeth, with the chaser just one step away from knocking him out.

His final question was: “A statue of a character created by which author was unveiled in Kensington Gardens in 1912?”

He opted for JM Barrie and feared it was wrong – but it turned out to be correct.

The bronze statue in question features Peter Pan surrounded by squirrels, rabbits, mice and fairies.

Peter Pan creator and local resident JM Barrie was inspired by the children of friends playing in Kensington Gardens.

‘The Beast’ said it was a shame he didn’t get an opportunity to buy the contestant off.

In the final chase, Mr McGlone performed well alongside fellow contestant Angelene but it proved tough to build a big enough lead with just two contestants.

They gave ‘The Beast’ a target of 15 to chase and were hoping to split £17,000 between them.

However, Labbett reached 15 with 22 seconds left on the clock and they went home with nothing.

Mr McGlone told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was daunting to be up first on The Chase but I was delighted to get nine right.

"I wasn't too disappointed not to come away with any money. It is all about being out of your comfort zone.

"It gave me more pleasure to see my two daughters sending pictures and snaps of them watching it – Eva at home with the dog watching it, Emma-Kate having a crowd of her friends around in the Holylands watching it.

“I’m so glad I went on it. I was able to bring my two daughters over to London, we stayed with my aunt and her family and we were able to do some shopping, sight-seeing and take in the Lion King in Covent Garden.”