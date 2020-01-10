Cold Feet plot twist left James Nesbitt feeling 'quite scared'

Actor James Nesbitt has revealed he got Cold Feet over the latest plot for his character in the hit UTV television series.

He admitted that he struggled to come to terms with the storyline that saw his character Adam ending up with Karen and admitted his first thought was that writers were "clutching at straws".

The couple fell in love after decades of friendship, broken relationships and kids in the mix - in a plot twist that surprised the close-knit cast as much as viewers.

James said: "We were surprised by the creation of that story and quite scared. We weren't sure how it would work.

"I thought the writers were clutching at straws, but now it makes perfect sense. Karen and Adam bring out good things in each other.

"It's one of the strengths of Cold Feet that it can tackle the idea that you can find love and friendship in later life in surprising ways."

James, who turns 55 next Wednesday, said he is pleased that his cad-like character is finally growing up in the popular show.

He said: "There was a danger of him losing his likeability a couple of series ago when he seemed more cynical. But now he is trying to do the right thing."