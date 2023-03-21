Coleraine woman wows Dragons’ Den... but they think she’s too good to invest in

Coleraine ex-Olympian’s delight as TV show experts say her trailblazing ice sportswear brand is such a success already, she doesn’t need their investment

Jenna McCorkell on Dragons' Den. She says she is overwhelmed by the response to her appearance, where she was hailed as a brilliant entrepreneur

An entrepreneur from Northern Ireland leading the UK market in activewear for professional figure skaters has been overwhelmed by the response after appearing on Dragons’ Den.

So impressed were the ‘Dragons’, they told Jenna McCorkell she didn’t need their investment to be a huge success.

Featured on last week’s episode of the BBC One show, Jenna may have missed out on the funding, but was recognised as a “wonderful entrepreneur” by Steven Bartlett.

Fellow Dragon Deborah Meaden heaped even more praise on the Coleraine woman, calling her a “winner” already as a double Olympian and 11-time British figure skating champion.

“Some people are instinctive businesspeople… that’s you,” said Ms Meaden.

Struggling for any way additional value could be added to the already successful business, she said: “It’s not very often that I’m delighted when someone doesn’t get an investment.”

And Sara Davies offered the advice: “You don’t need to give away any of your business — don’t do it.”

As well as running activewear brand Chique Sport, she trains local and European skaters and coaches at Dundonald International Ice Bowl alongside husband Kevin van der Perren, a fellow Olympian and former Belgian national skating champion.

She had been seeking investment of £100,000 in return for a 7.5% stake in the business, but said brand awareness had already been boosted as a result of her appearance on the show.

“Taking part in Dragons’ Den has been hugely rewarding,” she said.

“My core goal on entering the Den was to build brand awareness of Chique Sport, with a new and more diverse audience base beyond the world of ice sports.

“I have been delighted and overwhelmed by the early response since the programme aired and I am immensely proud to have been involved.

“Whilst it was nerve-racking to pitch to the Dragons, their wider feedback, encouragement and endorsement was incredible.

“It has reinforced my confidence that I’m making the right strategic decisions to grow my business, and has absolutely inspired me to keep doing what I am doing.”

Jenna established the Chique Sport brand in 2017, having identified a gap in the market for high quality sportswear offering style and durability and meeting the specific demands of competitive figure skaters.

It has since become a leading brand worn by elite figure skaters across the world, as well as training wear for several national teams in Europe.

A global distribution hub has been established in Coleraine, supported by early set-up and marketing support from Invest NI.

Chique Sport has already sold more than 40,000 products in 60 countries.

Double-digit growth in demand from European, US and Asia in the last year has prompted further investment and the acquisition of expanded warehousing and office facilities.