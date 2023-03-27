Come Dine With Me: Iconic cooking show wants Belfast contestants for new series

Channel 4 are on the lookout for the perfect recipe of Belfast-based ‘fun personalities’ to take part in a new series of Come Dine With Me.

The popular cooking show sees five participants take turns over five nights, in preparing a three-course meal at their own homes.

Each competitor then rates the host's food and dinner party skills during the taxi journey home, with the highest-scoring chef winning £1,000 cash.

The programme is filmed in a different UK city each week, and now producers are on the lookout for the best amateur chefs in Northern Ireland for the latest upcoming series.

A spokesperson for Multistory Media said: "We are excited to say that we are going to be coming back to Belfast for our next series and are looking for fun and confident people from Belfast and the surrounding areas who might want to take part!

"Casting has just begun, and we are ready to hear from amazing dinner party hosts in the Belfast area.

"At ‘Come Dine With Me’ we are keen to hear from all people that are interested in applying, regardless of their race, gender, or sexual orientation."

They added that the Belfast team are currently in the last stages of casting, and are encouraging people to apply as soon as possible.

The iconic reality show has provided some of modern pop culture’s best references, including the infamous ‘What a sad little life Jane’ rant from a 2016 episode, which saw contestant Peter Marsh berate one of the other contestants when she won after he finished fourth.

To enter, you must be aged at least 18 years of age and have not worked or been trained as a professional chef beforehand.

For more information on how to apply, visit this link.