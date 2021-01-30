Comedian Paddy Raff: 'I'd love to write a show like Peep Show or The Office'

Ahead of his new BBC Northern Ireland series, comedian Paddy Raff talks to Audrey Watson about life, love, lockdown, crazy characters and how his garden shed is the ultimate man cave

Comedian Paddy Raff doesn't miss going down the pub at all. Why would he when he's got a bar at the end of his garden in the corner of his shed/office? This dream man cave is where the 37-year-old Belfast comedian works, creating sketches and characters, and it's where he came up with ideas for the new series of The Paddy Raff Show (BBC One NI, Friday, Feb 5, 10.45pm).