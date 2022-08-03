Conor McGregor to make acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in remake of 80s action classic

The Irish UFC star will appear in Road House in which Gyllenhaal will take on the lead role originally played by Patrick Swayze

Conor McGregor is set to make his movie debut in a remake of an 80s fight classic.

The UFC star will join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 action thriller Road House, which is being made by Prime Video.

The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry while Joel Silver will produce the film for his company, Silver Pictures.

JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers.

Road House will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Hollywood has been wanting to see the Dubliner on the big screen for some time now, but McGregor reportedly wanted to make sure that he chose the right project to make his acting debut in.

Insiders say when he heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, McGregor was sold on the project and loved the idea where the new story was headed compared to the original.

Ghost and Dirty Dancing heartthrob Swayze passed away in 2009 at the age of 57 due to pancreatic cancer.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.