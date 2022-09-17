Coronation Street star hails ‘inspiring’ Belfast theatre show where inclusion is centre stage

Former Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn has urged people to buy tickets for a Belfast theatre show starring people with learning disabilities or autism.

Circus has been adapted from The Greatest Showman and hits the Waterfront on November 12.

There will also be a performance at the Helix Theatre in Dublin on October 15.

A range of stars from stage and screen have put together a video urging people to buy tickets for the show. They include Coronation Street stars Maureen Lipman, Kate Ford and Chris Gascoyne as well as Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, who played Granda Joe, and the show's writer Lisa McGee. Others taking include Bohemian Rhapsbody and Marcella star Aaron McCusker from Portadown and comedians Tim McGarry and Paddy Raff.

The production is by Omagh-based inclusive theatre Company Skyzdalimit, which has put on shows like Grease and The African Prince (inspired by The Lion King) to audiences in the Co Tyrone town.

Kerri got involved because her brother’s partner has a younger sibling who has Down’s syndrome and performs in the company.

Kerri said after seeing a production she “left feeling like I wanted to be a better human being. It was just such a beautiful experience”.

She added: “Circus is a very, very emotive piece, and watching the group just perform and sing from the bottom of their hearts — it is really inspiring.”

The show features the hit song This Is Me, which is apt, according to Kerri.

“It’s about being accepted, it’s about being isolated because of whatever disability they have,” she explained.

“It’s a very different theatre experience. You go to a show to be provoked.”

She said her sibling’s partner’s brother “used to be very shy, but now he bounces onstage. He’ll happily burst into dance and song in anyone’s living room”.

She added: “There is a place in the arts for this. The more people that come out and support it, the more chance they have of shows like this being put on.”

Skyzdalimit director Pearse McCloskey began the theatre company in 2010 after volunteering with Mencap. Having met people with learning disabilities and autism, he said: “I just thought they were natural born performers. I thought, right, they need to go on-stage.

“The main thing is that it gives them an immense sense of pride in themselves. It really boosts their confidence.”

The theatre company is affiliated to Mencap, and it works with local secondary schools to promote inclusion.

In addition, it works with senior citizens’ groups, who make the costumes and props, and with victims of the Omagh bombing.

Pearse added: “It’s a real community spirit with Skyzdalimit. We’re trying to get people to replicate our model, to promote inclusion. Our model is very easy to replicate.”

He hopes in the future groups like Skyzdalimit will be more commonplace in the arts.