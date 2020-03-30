Coronavirus: Ryan Tubridy confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

In a statement, Mr Tubridy said that he was "fortunate to have a very unintrusive experience" which he is now at the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon."

RTE confirmed that Oliver Callan will continue to host 'The Ryan Tubridy Show' on RTÉ Radio 1, while plans for this Friday's Late Late Show will be issued in the coming days.