Corrie star Charlie Lawson will be part of GB News Twelfth coverage

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson will be part of the GB News live coverage of the Twelfth.

The actor confirmed the news in a video posted on Twitter.

He will join former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster as part of the channel’s coverage of the Armagh parade.

GB News stepped in to televise the Twelfth following a backlash against BBC Northern Ireland’s plans to replace live coverage of the parades with edited evening highlights.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The live coverage will focus on this year’s largest parade in Armagh, and the programme is expected to last around one hour.

GB News said it acted after the BBC’s “controversial last-minute decision to drop their live coverage”.

Dame Arlene, now a presenter on GB News, will be leading the coverage and has said she was “incredibly proud” that her new employer had stepped in.

And Lawson, famous for playing Jim McDonald in Corrie, says he is also delighted to be part of the coverage.

He said: “To whom it may concern, some of you will know back home, and indeed over here those of you who are bothered, that the BBC has dropped its live coverage of the Twelfth of July parades back home and I’m delighted to say GB News has picked up the gauntlet and has decided to run with it just in a small way this year, hopefully to build on that coverage at very, very little notice.

“They have asked me along with Arlene – who will be hosting with Gavin Hughes the historian – to go out on the ground and interview some of you lovely folk who will be watching the parades in the city of Armagh.

“Obviously we can’t cover the whole of Northern Ireland.

“I will be there with cameras and what have you, and will be delighted to meet as many of you as I can.

“As I say Arlene will be hosting from the studio in Armagh and it will be live from 11am until 12am on the 12th of July so please come along and say hello and we will get you on the telly!”