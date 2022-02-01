Could it be magic? NI woman hoping to cast a spell on Swedish talent show

It will be just magic if Northern Ireland woman Nikola Arkane wins a national talent show — in Sweden.

Nikola, who is probably better known locally as children’s entertainer Fizz Wizz Pop, is hoping to go all the way on Talang, a show similar to Britain’s Got Talent.

But how did the 36-year-old north Belfast magician end up trying to impress Scandinavian judges in Stockholm?

The clue is her other half, Tom Stone, who hails from Sweden and is also a magician.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of her audition, which is due to be aired this Friday on national Swedish station TV4, Nikola explained that it was 54-year-old Tom — whose real name is Thomas Bengtsson — who persuaded her to apply for a spot on the popular programme.

“I’m performing a piece that’s very close to my heart and that I’ve worked on for three years,” she said.

“I’ve had to really focus to get it to where it is, and I’m very proud of the result.”

The Queen’s University Belfast graduate said her trick is based on a “very old piece”.

“Essentially it’s a version of the cups and balls trick,” she revealed.

“It’s probably one of the oldest tricks in the world but most magicians stake their claim in the magic world to how well they perform it.”

Nikola, who grew up on the Shore Road and still lives in north Belfast with mum and dad, Liz (59) and Philip Cunningham (62), said the equipment she will be using was a gift from Tom.

“I’ve created an original routine of my own with that, so fingers crossed it all works out,” said the Hazlewood Integrated College past pupil.

Nikola is hoping to be one of around 20 people, out of 100, progressing to the next round in a show that has been aired in Sweden for the last 10 years.

“If I manage to make it through to the next step, which is the semi-finals, then people can vote for me.

“After the live transmission it will go up on YouTube and that’s probably the best place for people back home to watch it.”

The Swedish judges will let participants know if they have made it through on February 27, ahead of the semi-finals which are due to take place the first week in March.

Although Nikola does close-up magic for adults too, the economic downturn has made the kiddie market “a lot easier” and much more accessible to her.

“Fizz Wizz Pop is my character for entertaining children,” she said.

“With the pandemic, a lot of corporate events stopped and it’s very difficult to get corporate work as a magician in Belfast.”

Nikola — whose real surname is Cunningham – made her foray into children’s entertainment when she left uni.

“When I finished my degree, aged 21, I didn’t want to get a normal job so I created a magic show for children,” she said.

“My first show was a disaster, but after that I decided to keep going and it started to build into a little business.

“Kids liked what I did so I kept doing it and growing and learning as a person and a performer.

“Kids are fabulous to work with. You learn so much and gain so much at the same time.

“My nephew Matthew loves that his auntie is into magic. He misses me dearly when I’m in Sweden but I try to call him at least once a week. The pair of us are very close.”

She has also written two books — one for magicians called ‘Pop’, released a fortnight ago, which sold out on its initial run within 48 hours.

"I got funding to write it during lockdown to keep my business alive,” she said.

“I wrote the first book, Becoming Fizz Wizz Pop, in 2019, about the business.”

Tom, meanwhile, believes his partner has what it takes to go far in the competition.

It helps that both of them believe in magic.