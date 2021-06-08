Could NI stars Eamonn Holmes or Holly Hamilton replace BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin?

Louise Minchin has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after nearly 20 years.

And a host of big names could be in the running to replace her on the famous red sofa.

But could some local talent be in the running?

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace the broadcaster.

Holly Hamilton

After a stint working in the Northern Ireland press pack with Downtown and Cool FM, Holly Hamilton switched to the BBC in 2014 and has been a regular on Breakfast. Currently on maternity leave, the 34-year-old Co Down native could find herself fronting the programme on her return.

Eamonn Holmes

From 2006 until January 2021, Holmes co-hosted ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays.

Since then he has presented during the school holidays only, offering him more time for other opportunities.

Jeremy Vine

With experience across TV and radio, Vine may be among the contenders for Minchin’s role.

Best known as the host of his BBC Radio 2 lunchtime news and music programme, he has since September 2018 presented his own Channel 5 daily current affairs show.

Sally Nugent

Journalist and newsreader Nugent has been filling in for BBC Breakfast’s regular hosts on a freelance basis since November 2011 and currently serves as the show’s main relief presenter.

Since 2012 she has also presented the sports bulletins alongside Mike Bushell, positioning her to take over from Minchin.

Charlene White

The first black woman to present the ITV News At Ten, White joined ITN in 2008 after a number of senior positions at the BBC.

She became a regular presenter on ITV daytime show Loose Women following the departure of Andrea McLean earlier this year.