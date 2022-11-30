Creator of Star Wars TV series says episode based on ‘epic’ Provisional IRA funerals

The latest Star Wars episode is inspired by an IRA funeral, it has been reported.

The Andor TV series has proven a hit with critics and audiences during its run on Disney+.

Season one of Andor has just concluded on the streaming service and the finale brought with it a pivotal decision for lead character Cassian Andor that further connects him to the events of Rogue One.

Now, in a strange twist an episode has been connected to an IRA funeral.

Tony Gilroy

During the course of the season, Cassian's adoptive mother Maarva (played by Irish actress Fiona Shaw) succumbs to illness and passes away while her son was in prison.

Her funeral takes place in the season finale and the procession was directly inspired by the IRA, according to creator of the show Tony Gilroy.

He told Hollywood Reporter: "The first comp is somewhere between those epic Provisional IRA funerals.

“God, there’s footage of some of them, and it’s just incredible what these funerals turn into. And then the other comp is a New Orleans second line funeral procession, the joy and soul of that.

"So those are the two comps. There’s also the idea of civic organisations like the Daughters of Ferrix and a community orchestra of aspirational musicians.

"For anybody who pays attention, there’s a doctor named Dr. Mullmoy [Matt Dunkley], and he’s the lead trumpet player in the band. So you see different people in the town. But that’s where it all came from."

No further detail was given about the “epic” IRA funerals.

Commenting on whether the biggest lessons learned from series two, Mr Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s knowing and feeling confident that all of the energy and the insanely obsessive vibe we created can carry us for another season, through August.

“The second jump out of the airplane is more terrifying. The first time you do it, your naivete carries you through, but what overcomes the terror of it all is knowing that we have this really great community and vibe.

“Everybody’s a filmmaker, and these people just respond when you give them room and just enough money to do their job and tell them how good they’re doing. Just put the shit on screen and don’t waste any money. So it’s a good feeling to know that we have a community that works.”