Crime drama The Bay, written by NI man Daragh Carville, to get fourth season

An ITV crime series written by Co Armagh man Daragh Carville is to get another series, the broadcaster announced last night.

ITV and Tall Story Pictures, part of ITV Studios, announced the commission of the fourth series of the hit Morecambe based drama, The Bay, written by Carville.

Carville, who lives in Lancaster with his family, is the writer behind hits such as Being Human, The Smoke, and Cherrybomb.

The previous two seasons proved hugely successful for ITV and also led to a 71% surge in searches for properties in the seaside town of Morecambe, where the show is set.

Carville recently told the Belfast Telegraph he would love to set a new drama in Northern Ireland.

He is already working on several projects that would shoot here and says “plans are afoot” to develop them into something concrete for screen.

The third series of The Bay, which started last month, saw Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) join as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, alongside regular cast Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay.

“Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series four.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures added: “We are delighted at how The Bay audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show.

“Together with Daragh (Carville) and all our amazing cast and crew, we can’t wait to get going on the new series.“

Filming begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced.

The Bay’s latest series has been praised for its diversity both on and off screen, its accurate and moving portrayal of the funeral of a young Muslim man and how young deaf newcomer, Nadeem Islam, who was initially discovered via an article written about him by Colin Hambrook (Editor) on Disability Arts Online, and was subsequently cast as Jamal in the show.