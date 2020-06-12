Dad's death at just 57 prompted Declan Lawn to give up journalism to pen scripts for TV... now he's co-writer on top BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings
Declan Lawn was an investigative reporter for Panorama and Spotlight, but dreamt of being a screenwriter. He tells David O'Dornan about the family tragedy that persuaded him to quit a steady job - and how his wife supported him every step of the way
Don't give up the day job is a well-worn joke, but the truth is not many people choose to walk away from a steady income and take a risk to follow their dreams.Declan Lawn had already built a formidable reputation as an investigative journalist at the BBC, making programmes for Panorama and Spotlight, when he decided to make a life-changing leap of faith.