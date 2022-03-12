Dancing taught me to let go of my ego, says NI Love Island star Matthew MacNabb

Contestant hopes to win RTE Dancing with the Stars

Emotion: Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan perform the dance which landed them on top of the leaderboard

Former Love Island contestant Matthew MacNabb has told how taking part in Dancing with the Stars has taught him to “let go” and be more vulnerable.

The Co Down man who heads into the quarter-finals of the RTE series this weekend with professional partner Laura Nolan, said he had struggled at the start to express himself through dance.

But with 10 weeks of competing behind him now, the 27-year-old from Downpatrick — who is dating a mystery woman he met through the show — says he has fallen in love with dance.

And he is hoping to become the first Northern Irish contestant to win the series.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of Sunday night’s quarter-final, Matthew said: “I had absolutely no expectations going into the show. I’ve never performed or danced properly in my life.

“The only time I danced in nightclubs, I’d be the one tearing up the dance floor; the one people would point at and say ‘there’s someone’s dad really going for it’.

“It was a bit of a struggle at the start with the performing part of it. I’m just a pretty laid-back, normal bloke who isn’t overly dramatic or expressive so learning to let go and make myself more vulnerable was a big transition for me.

Matthew McNabb. Credit: Barry McCall

“But when you do a show like this, you learn to let go of your ego and expose yourself more honestly. People connect with honesty. Nobody’s perfect. Once I let go, I think people connected more with me and that definitely helped me to flourish.”

The fitness fanatic praised the show’s choreographers and his Dublin-born dance partner Laura for helping to transform him into dancer and for teaching him how to get into character for each routine. From performing as Woody in Toy Story for Movie Week to heating up the dancefloor with a strong Paso Doble for Big Band Week, Matthew said he had enjoyed learning all the different dances. But his stand-out performance from the series remains their contemporary ballroom dance from Dedicated Dance Week, which saw him top the leader board.

Matthew and Laura danced an emotional routine to See You Again by Charlie Puth, in memory of his American friend Ryan Freeman, who passed away last summer, aged 27. His death came just days before Matthew entered the Love Island villa. The news was broken to him while he was quarantined in Spain before the start of the show.

“The dance was very special,” said Matthew.

“I loved doing the Paso Doble too but the dance in memory of Ryan allowed me to emotionally connect with it.

“I had tears in my eyes when the dance started but to be honest, I can’t remember anything else from it; just the beginning and end. I was lost in it, which Laura said is quite rare for a dancer. But I was right in the moment.

“The dance also give me confidence and showed me that I can dance and develop and progress.”

This Sunday Matthew and Laura will perform two dances for the Around the World themed show, including a tango with a Brazilian twist. He will also perform a team dance with two of the other five finalists in a bid to secure more points for themselves on the leader board.

“My body is destroyed right now and I’m not going to lie, I’m exhausted but I’m going to go out there and give it my best shot,” said Matthew.

“I really want to go all the way and would love to be the first Northern Irish person to win Dancing with the Stars. That would be an amazing way to say thank you for all the support.

“I really hope people at home get behind me and vote for me.”

Matthew has already planned a holiday to California after this series ends and then it’s on to Florida for his sister’s wedding. And he’s confirmed it will be a “trip for two” as the new woman in his life, who hails from Dublin, will be going too.

“It’s early days but it’s going very well,” he said. “I don’t want to say who it is just yet, but my family have met her and yes, I met her through the show.”

Dancing with the Stars goes out on RTE One at 6.30pm.To vote for Matthew call 09011 331104 or text MATTHEW to 53125