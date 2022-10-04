Daniel O’Donnell to make acting debut in new Halloween film

Daniel O’Donnell is set to debut his acting skills later this month with a lead role in an Irish short film.

The singer (60) will embark on a new challenge and star in ‘Night Of The Daniels’, a YouTube video which will be unveiled on October 28 for Halloween.

The Donegal native has again teamed up with the makers of his viral Down At The Lah De Dah video, Shaun Duggan and Ciaran McCann of Re-Act Productions, for the spooky short film.

The lighthearted video for Down At The Lah De Dah showed him surfing waves, sipping cocktails and playing the ukulele went down a storm on social media when it was released last year.

The Donegal News revealed earlier this year that O’Donnell will have to save Dungloe when it comes under attack this Halloween.

Mr McCann told the publication that the video will be a “huge steppingstone” for Re-Act Productions and that working with someone of Daniel O’Donnell’s calibre is a “massive opportunity”.

This comes as O’Donnell will release his brand-new studio album, I Wish You Well on November 4.

The upcoming album was recorded at Black Mountain Recording Studios in Jenkinstown, Co Louth.

The 14-track record was produced by Dave Atkins who played in Daniel’s band before going into production full time, and Ciaran Mitchel – who is the singer’s Musical Director.