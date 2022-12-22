Darryl Grimason: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful brother and naturally gifted broadcaster’ following his death

Darryl Grimason, a respected reporter for the Belfast Telegraph and BBC Northern Ireland, has died.

An author and native of County Armagh, he lived in Dollingstown with his family.

He has presented popular television series about fishing, Coast to Coast and the award-winning Big Six.

His brother Stephen paid tribute on Twitter saying: “My wonderful brother Darryl Grimason passed away this morning.

“A naturally gifted broadcaster, he presented and produced many natural history documentaries on BBC Northern Ireland, many still being rerun.

“He had a simple credo - ‘born to fish, forced to work!’ RIP baby bro.”

Among many to offer their condolences was BBC presenter Stephen Nolan.

RTE’s northern correspondent and former BBC journalist Conor McCauley said: “Very sorry to hear this Stephen.

“He was a man who always made time for people and was blessed with an infectious laugh and a healthy dose of divilment. Mo chomhbhrón libh go léir.”

Mr Grimason has guest presented Autumnwatch when he looked at one of his favourite natural phenomena: the arrival of whooper swans to their wintering grounds in Northern Ireland.

He was said to have a big passion for fishing and the great outdoors.

His enthusiasm for the natural world had even taken him to Iceland and Greenland to follow the amazing 8,000km migration of thousands of Brent geese.

Director of Friends of the Earth NI James Orr was part of the team that delivered that programme. He replied to Stephen’s tweet, saying: “That's awful news. So sorry for your loss. We had such an adventure together in Iceland.”

Ex-Alliance Party leader David Ford added: “Darryl had a great knack for dealing with the really important issues for the benefit of non-experts. Condolences.”