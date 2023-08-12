Date set for Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show debut

Patrick Kielty will make his debut as Late Late Show host in September.

The return date for the RTE programme has been announced, with Kielty in the hot-seat for the first time since Ryan Tubridy stepped down after 14 years at the helm.

The first show will be on September 15, at 9.35pm.

Kielty, from Co Down, has said he is "absolutely thrilled" to take on the job.

He follows Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy as Late, Late presenters.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can't thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show," Kielty said in May.

"I'm also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can't wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Kielty signed a three-year deal for 30 episodes a year.

He said he would be paid €250,000 for each series, earning €750,000 (£648,166) over the course of the deal, with any additional episodes paid on a pro-rata basis.

Tubridy was paid an annual salary of €440,000 (£383,236) in 2020 and 2021, which covered hosting the Late Late Show and hosting a weekday radio programme.