Dated & Related: Northern Irish siblings set to star in new Netflix dating show

Two Northern Irish siblings are set to appear on a new Netflix dating show which will drop next Friday on the streaming platform.

Rachel Foster and her brother Andy announced they would star in Dated & Related, which will see pairs of siblings involved in each other’s search for a soulmate in a luxury villa in the south of France.

The Ballymoney pair – who also competed on ITV’s Family Fortunes in 2020 – will head to the villa to find love alongside 16 singles flown from across the world and will also be competing for a cool $100,000 (£84,780) prize for helping each other find their match.

Writing on Instagram, Rachel posted: “Before you ask we don’t date each other. Hard to believe me and Andy jetted off to France this time last year to film with @netflix @netflixuk.

“It’s been hard to keep this one quiet but we can finally announce that we will be on your tv screens next week.”

The pair were inundated with congratulations as many said they were “buzzing” to catch the sibling duo on their screens.

The show will be hosted by Too Hot to Handle’s Melinda Berry and contestants will join at various points during the 10-episode series.

Dated & Related will stream on Netflix from September 2.