David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust’s rise and fall

A remarkable new documentary takes us on a visual journey through the career of David Bowie, an artist like no other

In the opening moments of Brett Morgan’s outstanding new documentary Moonage Daydream, David Bowie takes to the stage in full Ziggy Stardust garb, wearing leggings and a kind of leotard, his hair spiked and orange, his face made-up, a yellow sun emblazoned on his forehead. If he looks unearthly now, just imagine the kind of impact he had in 1972, when the order of the day was either cheesy pop or macho guitar bands, and stagecraft was virtually unheard of.