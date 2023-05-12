Day of the Jackal still a must-watch 50 years after its debut

It’s celebrated today as one of the greatest political thrillers ever, but the film based on Frederick Forsyth’s masterpiece had a difficult journey to the big screen

At the start of 1970 Frederick Forsyth, then a 31-year-old freelance journalist was, in his own words, ‘flat broke.’ Having spent almost three years in West Africa, covering the Biafran civil war, his book about the brutalities and slaughter (The Biafra Story: The Making of an African Legend) shifted very few copies; probably because most of the intended audience had probably heard and seen enough about it on radio, television and newspapers.