DeLorean looks to the future with new electric car reveal after 40 years out

John DeLorean pictured in 1981 with the original model of the DeLorean in Belfast.

The new DeLorean and (inset) the original model, made famous by the movie Back to the Future.

When Doc Brown sent the original DeLorean back to the future with a bolt of lightning, little did he realise that its successor would also be powered by pure electricity.

After 40 years in the motoring wilderness, the DeLorean Motor Company has finally revealed a stunning design for its new electric vehicle.

Images of the DeLorean EV have been released online showing an expensive looking redesign for a new generation.

The striking gull-wing doors are still there, but little else seems to link it to the boxy and often unreliable original DMC-12 model.

With four seats, slick contours and a glitzy metallic finish, the luxurious new DeLorean instantly looks more like a millionaire’s sports car than Doc Brown’s dilapidated time machine from the Back to the Future movies.

It’s a bold step to bring back a car that has remained one of the most iconic yet mocked cars in the motoring industry and pop culture.

When the original company owner John DeLorean brought his factory to Belfast in 1978, he was seen as a hero.

But the company collapsed four years later despite being propped up with around £77m of taxpayers’ money.

John DeLorean’s reputation also suffered further in later years when he became caught up in a cocaine-trafficking scandal.

As reported by IGN, the latest DMC design revives the ‘Medusa’ sedan, a concept that was being developed before the company collapsed in 1982.

The new DeLorean EV (Pic: The DeLorean Motor Company)

Although it was officially known as a DMC-24, it would have featured no-less than four independent gullwing doors.

Keen to capture the futuristic feeling of the original, the DeLorean EV will have two electronically powered gullwing doors that allow access to the front and back seating.

The specifications also show the car will have a 100kWh battery that is estimated to allow over 300 miles of travel on a single charge, and 0-60mph in 2.99 seconds.

For Back to the Future fans, getting from 0-88mph will take 4.35 seconds, with an estimated top speed of 155mph.

It’s reported that pricing is expected to be around $175,000 (£138,269), with production to begin in DMC’s new premises in San Antonio within the coming years.

While the present day Delorean Motor Company only shares the name of the company founder, the design was created by ItalDesign who also created the original look of the DMC 12.

It’s estimated that approximately 9,000 DeLoreans were produced between 1981-3, with around 6,000 models still surviving to this day.

In February this year, it was first revealed that the DeLorean Motor Company was planning to set up its headquarters in San Antonio, creating 450 new jobs.

The new DeLorean EV (Pic: The DeLorean Motor Company)

As a statement on intent, a pre-Super Bowl TV spot announced plans to make an electric model with footage teasing a silhouette of the vehicle.

The tagline read: “The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.”

The resurrection of the DeLorean Motor company first began in the late 1990s, when the English mechanic Stephen Wynne bought over the name and opened a DeLorean showroom and restoration facility in Texas.

Until now, the main line of work has been dedicated to servicing the original DeLoreans that are still on the road.

Whether or not the new venture can erase the ghosts of the past remains to be seen, but it’s clear the new model will soon be turning heads either way.