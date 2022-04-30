Denise Van Outen has loved partying in Belfast since 1990s

Actress reveals her love for this place ahead of presenting gig at local TV awards next month

Talented: Denise Van Outen used to DJ in Belfast and has been to the city many times

Denise Van Outen has revealed that Belfast is one of her favourite party cities and that she’s planning a summer staycation she hopes will include a round or two of golf.

The presenter and musical theatre star, who recently launched memoir A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back, spoke about her friendship with the “amazing” James Nesbitt, hanging out with him in Los Angeles, and his advice to play Royal Portrush Golf Club when she next visited.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star, who has an 11-year-old daughter with former husband, West End star Lee Mead, said she would never push Betsy into performing, but would support her if she showed a passion for the stage.

And the 47-year-old, who recently called off her wedding to fiancé Eddie Boxshall, also said every decision she made in her life was done with her daughter in mind, to inspire her to be a “strong, independent” woman who respected herself.

The former Big Breakfast presenter was speaking ahead of her hosting duties at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) NI Programme Awards at Belfast City Hall next month.

The awards, which celebrate the best of local TV production, will see shows like Line Of Duty, Three Families and Dalgliesh go head-to-head, while Stephen Nolan and Patrick Kielty are also up for gongs.

Denise said she was delighted to see the local screen industry doing so well and was looking forward to an evening of celebration.

“I absolutely love Belfast. During the 1990s I used to go over to DJ and it was always a really fun crowd,” she said.

Denise Van Outen and daughter Betsy

“I’ve been over since doing other things and noticed how much the place had changed from when I first visited.

“It’s such a buzzy, party city, one of my favourites to visit, with such amazing restaurants and bars.

“This time round I’ll be in and out because it’s my birthday the following day and I’ll be spending it with family.

“But the plan is to come back over in the summer and do some more exploring.

“I’m 100% coming back to Belfast to party.”

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter said her schedule had been so hectic recently she’d barely had time to watch television.

She admitted she was yet to watch Line Of Duty, adding it was top of her list of programmes to binge on. However, she is a big fan of Derry Girls.

Denise also spoke of her admiration for Nesbitt, describing him as a “great entertainer and brilliant actor”.

“I love Jimmy. I’ve known him for years,” she added.

“When I lived in LA we used to hang out together at the Sunset Marquis Whisky Bar. He has an amazing singing voice.

“I’ve played golf with him a few times on the Pro-Am circuit. Once we finish and have a few drinks, he’ll get up and sing. It’s part of the evening now, really, and he is a great entertainer.

“There’s a little crew of us who play golf. I always say it’s like clubbing for the middle-aged.

“I haven’t played golf in Northern Ireland yet, though Jimmy told me about Royal Portrush.

“All I need now is an invite and I’ll be there.”

The stage and screen star revealed she has been working with Kylie Minogue’s production team on new music and is gearing up to release a “fun summer single”.

During lockdown she also wrote her autobiography, but had to edit the book when she broke up with Boxshall over his cheating.

Denise was widely hailed post-split for being a strong role model who knew her self-worth.

“At the end of the day, my moral standards are high,” she said.

“I was raised to be respectful to people and everything I do is to pass on to my daughter.

“If I do something or make mistakes or something goes wrong, I want to learn from that, but I also want to pass on the knowledge I’ve learned.

“I want my daughter to grow up to be a very confident, self-assured woman, so everything I do is with her in mind.

“It’s nice to be recognised by other women, but really, it’s because I want Betsy to be strong, independent and respectful and to respect herself as well. I think that’s so important to respect oneself.”

It is understood Denise will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox with a new face on the sofa now that her former fiancé has been axed from the show.

It’s been rumoured her pal Kimberley Walsh from Girls Aloud has been lined up, but Denise is unable to comment on this.

She maintains a good relationship with Betsy’s dad and says their daughter “definitely has a good voice in there”. But she won’t be pushing her into the same industry as her parents,

“I had a real passion for performing from a young age and when not many children were doing it,” said Denise.

“Now, because of social media and endless TV talent shows, a lot of young people want to go into the industry for the wrong reasons.

“When Betsy gets to secondary school she’ll start to find her way with what she wants to do, and if she comes and says to me and her dad that she’d quite like to be a performer, of course we’ll encourage and support her.

“I’m not going to push her into anything, though, because I think it’s really important that a child finds their own path.”

The Chicago and Legally Blonde star, who’s planning a return to the stage, said both she and Lee had been fortunate to enjoy successful careers, which meant they didn’t feel the need to live vicariously through their daughter.

“Sometimes parents make the mistake of encouraging their child to do something they wanted to do, so in that sense we are fortunate to have done all those things,” she said.

“If Betsy just wants to sing in her bedroom or that’s her chosen path, we will support her.”

RTS NI Programme Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom, take place at Belfast City Hall on May 26.