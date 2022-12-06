Derry actor announced as latest Dancing with the Stars celebrity

A former star of the hit US musical-comedy series Glee from Londonderry has been the seventh celebrity announced for the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

Despite acknowledging dancing has never been his “strong point”, Damian McGinty said he was “really excited” but “very nervous”.

McGinty – who starred in Glee for three full seasons and also appeared in several episodes of the fourth – will join the RTE One reality show in January.

Speaking to Ray Foley on Today FM, the 30-year-old actor said: “Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about.

“Dancing has never been a strong point of mine, quite the opposite, but I’m eager to get to work.

"It feels like a great time to simply go out there and enjoy the experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In 2011, McGinty won the American reality TV show, The Glee Project, having been selected from 40,000 people to ultimately take part in the series.

In the show he played an Irish exchange student Rory Flanagan who joined the fictional William McKinley High School in the award-winning comedy-drama.

Joining the show at just 19 years old and having never acted before, McGinty has been involved in music since he was a teenager and starred as a singer in the Irish band Celtic Thunder.

He has also recorded several singles and has two albums to his name and married Anna Claire Sneed in 2019 in Memphis.

Dancing with the Stars sees 11 well-known figures team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week.

Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week, from the Charleston to hip hop, and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

Each celebrity couple will be scored by an expert panel of judges and the viewing public at home, with the winning couple claiming the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

The series, hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, returns to RTE One in January.