Derry cook Niall McClean’s ‘bucket list’ MasterChef journey ends

A Northern Ireland man put out of the latest series of MasterChef has said too many errors cost him his place — but at least he’d completed his bucket list.

Niall McLean (57) had been competing alongside eight other home cooks in the second round of heats.

He first cooked up his signature dish in last night’s episode; a pan-fried loin of cod with mussels, girolles, pomme puree, seaweed and garden vegetables with a cream sauce and chive oil.

His was one of three cod dishes competing in the first round and the retired head teacher said that his would “have the taste of the sea” with seaweed taken from the shores of Ireland.

This, however, was not the case when the dish came to the pass, as it was missing some of its main ingredients — namely the seaweed and mussels — but was enough to gain some compliments.

Gregg Wallace said the fish was “perfect” and that the sauce had a “nice sweetness and depth to it”. John Torode added that his mashed potatoes were “stunning”, adding: “I suppose if an Irishman doesn’t make decent mash you got a bit of a problem!”

The missing ingredients, however, meant that Niall was not one of the first three cooks to be given a MasterChef apron.

The six remaining contestants, including Niall, were then given a second chance to impress the judges.

The Londonderry man served up a baked pineapple served in a spiced rum caramel with ginger ice cream and a brandy snap basket inspired by his honeymoon to Barbados.

The judges said that while the “juice from the pineapple, little bit of warmth from the rum, the ginger in the ice cream” were nice flavours, “we could do with more caramel”.

Gregg Wallace added that the ice cream was “a little bit loose” and John Torode said that the brandy snap was “a bit burnt”.

When it was announced he was one of the two contestants leaving the show, Niall said: “I think the writing was on the wall, too many errors, but that’s the bucket list done; now it’s on to skydiving, fighting alligators and wrestling sumos!”