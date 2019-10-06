Derry girl Nadine Coyle entering the Jungle for I'm a Celebrity - report

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is reportedly set to enter the jungle for the latest series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The Londonderry singer was named as a contestant for next month's show on Saturday.

34-year-old Nadine recently split from her long-term partner Jason Bell.

She will appear alongside Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, ex-rugby star James Haskell and Corrie's Lucy Fallon.

A source close to the show told The Sun that producers are hoping Nadine will dish the dirt on her former Girls Aloud bandmates, especially Cheryl.

"Nadine is a big name and ITV was keen to get her," the source said.

“It’s no secret there’s no love lost between them, and Nadine is refreshingly honest about what went on from her perspective. And I’m a Celebrity could well be the start of something big again for her.”