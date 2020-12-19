Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan on new Netflix show Bridgerton: 'Diversity is one of its greatest strengths'

Daring, witty, sexy - Bridgerton is one of the most anticipated TV series of the year. Georgia Humphreys meets some of the stars

Period dramas can feel well-worn; like we've seen it all before. But that's far from the case with eight-part series Bridgerton, which follows debutante Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) - one of eight Bridgerton siblings - as she searches for a husband in Regency London.

The scandalous Netflix original is not traditional, or conservative, as we might expect; in fact, the show has a distinct swagger and style, as creator Chris Van Dusen puts it.

There is also the sharp, snappy, fast-paced dialogue; ballroom scenes soundtracked to classical reinterpretations of pop songs (including Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift); a fresh, youthful, and effervescent look, thanks to the vibrant set and costumes (the prime filming location was Bath).

Produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland (the company behind Greys' Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder), it feels like a progressive and revolutionary TV experience and it even features the legendary Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Nobody knows Whistledown's true identity, but seeing as she has started putting out newsletters full of gossip about members of high society, people are determined to find out who she really is (you can see why Bridgerton is being described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey).

Here is everything else you need to know about the show, which launches on Christmas Day.

IT'S INSPIRED BY A SERIES OF BOOKS

Julia Quinn has written more than 30 historical romance novels - 12 of which have been the Bridgerton series.

The first one was The Duke and I, which was published in 2000, and formed the basis for the adaptation by Van Dusen, who landed his first writing gig on Grey's Anatomy.

Zimbabwe-born Rege-Jean Page (30), who plays Simon Basset, the charming and mysterious Duke of Hastings, was excited by the way the script was not bound by the "traditional rules" of historical costume dramas.

"We bring in 21st-century ideas and concepts and look at the world through this lens," says the 30-year-old star, who previously worked on Shondaland's legal drama For the People.

"Because people haven't changed, people still want to live, they still want to love, they still want to figure out who they are, despite what their family wants, what society wants from them."

THE STORY EXPLORES FEMALE SEXUALITY

Dynevor (25) "knew that the women were going to be empowered and have agency" in Bridgerton, because it was by Shondaland.

And we see Daphne's sexual evolution as a young woman "in a time where she didn't know anything about sex".

"She had to learn it from whoever she was lucky, or unlucky, to be matched with, depending on the person," adds the Waterloo Road star, whose mother, Sally Dynevor, plays Sally Webster in Coronation Street. "But I think that was a story that I hadn't necessarily seen told before."

A huge part of Bridgerton is the chemistry between Daphne and Simon. So, how was it building that together?

"We had a really long time to prep and we had dance rehearsals together and an intimacy co-ordinator who went through all those scenes with us. By the time we were on set, we had already formed that connection.

"Particularly when you're doing dance rehearsals, you have that time to connect; you're looking into each other's eyes, you're forming all that romantic juice that, hopefully, you see in the show."

IT'S A WONDERFULLY INCLUSIVE CAST

Van Dusen notes that on Grey's Anatomy, they "cast the best actors for the roles in ways that represent the world today - and we knew we'd have that same chance with Bridgerton".

He doesn't want to call it "colour-blind casting", explaining: "I think that would imply that colour and race aren't considered and I think colour and race are a part of the show and a part of the show's conversation, just like things like class and sexuality and gender are."

"I think the diversity of the show is one of the biggest strengths really," enthuses Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who plays sharp-witted, book-loving Penelope Featherington.

"Because it's not about creating Regency London as it was exactly; the costumes are technicolour, the casting is so diverse. And the cast is excellent. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, is a huge favourite of mine. You watch it and go, 'Of course it's them for that role!'

"I think 'colour-conscious casting' is such an important thing and it should happen more in the industry, because art should be about expression and about what the world could be and people should need to see themselves on screen. So, that's a thing that really drew me to Bridgerton."

MODERN-DAY AUDIENCES WILL RELATE TO THE THEMES

Bridgerton is set in a world that is so rife with conflict, through all the rules that young men and young women have to follow and abide by.

But it is sometimes easy to forget while watching that you're being immersed in the 19th century, because the stories the show explores are timeless and universal.

For example, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton - the eldest of the siblings - recalls how he drew on the idea of toxic masculinity for his performance.

The Broadchurch and W1A star (32) thought the impact the patriarchy has on men, as well as women, was an interesting theme.

Anthony is grappling with "identifying as a man in a world where there's so much currency to being the head of a family and to being a man in that society", he suggests.

"I didn't want to shy away from that and show someone who's incredibly anxious and who cannot communicate about his emotions and about his happiness - and I think that's a very loud conversation about men at the moment and mental health in men."

Bridgerton is on Netflix from Christmas Day