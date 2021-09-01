Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney thanks staff at Cork hospital after suffering broken leg

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney took to Twitter to celebrate her “jailbreak” from Cork University Hospital after receiving treatment for a broken leg.

She also thanked staff at the hospital for helping her in her recovery.

The Cork actor said last week that she was forced to take a break from filming the television adaptation of the Graham Norton novel ‘Holding’ after injuring her leg.

She said in a tweet on Wednesday: “Now that I’ve made my jailbreak, can I just say thank you SO MUCH to the patients and staff of @CUH_Cork for minding me so well these past few weeks. I’ve had the very best of care, from laughing with the cleaners, to crying with the deeply capable and caring nurses.

“The amazing women I met on the ward with hips and no hips and chipped ankles and shoulders and very broken legs. The cheer and the craic was awesome. The care assistants who cared. So well. It’s a hard thing to care. And I was surrounded by experts. I’m beyond lucky.

“And of course the skilful doctors and surgeons who patched me back together. I’m in awe of my battered little body and its ability to heal with the expertise of science and smart people. All hail science and compassion. All hail humans.”

She also gave a shout out to the film crew currently in Cork.

"All hail the cast and crew down in Skibbereen for being so kind and graceful in the face of this clumsy accident. Again, I’m lucky. Not all workplaces are so sound and obliging. I'm deeply grateful. Hope ye know that."

Siobhan is known best for playing the role of Sister Michael on the hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls but has recently finished filming for travel show ‘Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney’.

The four-part series which aired on More4 sees her travelling around the Northern Ireland countryside on an electric bike. The series ended last week but is currently available to watch on 4OD.