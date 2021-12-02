Derry Girls and Belfast stars cast in Disney+ comedy Extraordinary

Cork's Siobhán McSweeney, who portrayed Sr Michael in Derry Girls will feature in the new Disney+ show Extraordinary.

Siobhán McSweeney left audiences in tears of laughter for her portrayal of Sister Michael in hit comedy ‘Derry Girls’ – and she is now to star in a Disney+ series.

Extraordinary is an eight-part superhero comedy series which will be exclusive to Disney+ Star streaming service and will serve as one of the platform’s first UK original series.

The series will feature Cork actress Máiréad Tyers - star of Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ - in the lead role. Tyers has been cast in the lead role as Jen, a girl who has no superpowers in a world of superheroes. McSweeney is cast as Jen’s mother.

The show began filming on Wednesday in London.

Disney+ describe ‘extraordinary’ as a “fresh, innovative comedy” about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’.

The show is being produced by Sid Gentle Films, the producers behind hit show Killing Eve.

‘Extraordinary’ will also feature Poldark star Sofia Oxenham, famed for her portrayal as Tess Tregidden in ‘Poldark’ and Eydis in Netflix’s ‘Cursed’.

Fermanagh woman Emma Moran is the show’s writer and the series is her debut TV project.

There is currently no release date for the show.