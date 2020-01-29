Derry Girls and Fleabag pipped by Mrs Brown's Boys at NTAs

Derry Girls was beaten by Mrs Brown's Boys at the National Television Awards last night.

The BBC show won the gong for best comedy, with creator Brendan O'Carroll accepting the prize.

It had been pitted against Ricky Gervais's After Life, Fleabag, Sex Education and Channel Four's hit Northern Irish comedy Derry Girls.

David Walliams, who was hosting this year's award at London's O2 Arena for the first time, accepted the trophy for best TV judge in his underwear as a nod to Judy Finnigan's famous dress malfunction, when her bra was exposed at the same ceremony two decades ago.

Finnigan was on hand with husband Richard Madeley to give the live magazine show award to This Morning - which stars Belfast-born broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford. It was the 14th time the show had won.

Other winners included Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who were co-named best television presenter for a 19th time.