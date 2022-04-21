Derry Girls creator explains why Spice Girls Union Jack dress was missing from latest episode

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has revealed the iconic Spice Girls Union Jack dress was missing from the latest episode of the show as it would have been ‘not okay to Catholics” in the city.

The most recent episode of the third and final season of the Channel 4 comedy aired on Tuesday and saw the girls performing a ‘90s-style tribute to the famous UK pop group.

Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and James all take part in the Children in Need Stars in their Eyes night at school during the episode - as they belt out the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit Who Do You Think You Are?

Of course, the girls also don the classic Spice Girls outfits, with Clare as Baby, Michelle as Scary, Orla as Sporty and James in Posh Spice’s little black dress.

However, some fans noticed Erin as Ginger Spice was missing the classic Union Jack dress, something screenwriter McGee said was intentional given the political sensitivities in the city.

"Erin is Ginger, but we haven't done the Union Jack dress because that would have been not okay to Catholics in Derry. Our amazing costume designer made her a glittery dress with a peace sign on," she told DigitalSpy.

Speaking about the chance to act out the routine, Saoirse-Monica Jackson said it was a “dream come true”.

"I actually said to Lisa before, it's like she wrote Derry Girls around the Spice Girls because each of us is so different and it's perfect casting," she said.

"It's like your childhood dream to be Geri Halliwell on TV, and wear the ginger wig, which I really feel suited me, and do the dance routine with your friends and go to a recording studio and sing the lyrics. It's lovely, a dream come true.”

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell added: “One of my absolute life goals was to be in The Spice Girls, in the actual band, and I think with that scene I got close enough. That's close enough, it'll do me to have a taste of it. And I'm delighted about it. We are like a band anyway.”

On the routine, McGee tweeted: “I must thank our incredible choreographer @jooney1 and our amazing Musical director @garthyb0y - the Derry Spice Girls just could not have happened without them.”

She also thanked fans following the latest episode, adding on social media: “Lads we are really feeling the love tonight. We really really appreciate you all. We are just a wee show doing our best and you make all the hard work worth while. Thank you.”