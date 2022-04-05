Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee criticises decision to privatise Channel 4

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has taken to Twitter to criticise the recent decision to privatise the TV channel which brought the popular show to fruition.

Ms McGee tweeted on Tuesday: “Thinking of all the voices that might never be heard. #channel4 #DerryGirls” along with an image of the Channel 4 icon.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It’s after Channel 4 posted a statement on their website on Monday confirming the government’s intention to privatise the channel.

It read: “With over 60,000 submissions to the Government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.

“Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public-service remit. The focus for the organisation will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the UK.

“The proposal to privatise Channel 4 will require a lengthy legislative process and political debate. We will of course continue to engage with DCMS, Government and Parliament, and do everything we can to ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life.”

SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate Sinéad McLaughlin said that the hit show Derry Girls “would not have been possible” without the collaboration of Channel 4.

Ms McLaughlin said: “A commercial station may have believed a show about our part of the world would struggle to find an audience, but Channel 4 got behind Lisa McGee’s vision from the very start and have been rewarded with massive success.

“Derry Girls has brought huge attention to our city; it’s enhanced our tourism offering and found a whole new audience who are now interested in our rich history. It has made stars of local talent and shown the huge contribution this area can make to the world of entertainment. It’s deeply disappointing that the channel that gave Derry Girls its platform will be changed forever.”

Comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore posted a satirical video on Twitter about the privatisation of Channel 4 giving the series the new name (London)Derry Girls.

In the video he has a towel over his head and says how “disappointed” he is in the girls.

“You need to go and beg forgiveness from our saviour Margaret Thatcher,” he said.

“Go on our and go and say five Hail Maggies.

“You’ve got yourselves in troubles again.”

He also showed an alternatives to shows such as Stath Lets Flats, the Great British Bake Off, GoggleBox, Hollyoaks and Made in Chelsea post-privatisation.

The highly anticipated third and final series of hit comedy will air next week on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12.

The new season is expected to have six episodes, which will follow the gang as they edge closer to adulthood.