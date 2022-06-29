Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee hints at starting brand new show

TV writer shares original mood board for Derry Girls

Writer Lisa McGee has revealed that she is currently working on a brand-new TV show, as she tweeted out some of her inspirations for Derry Girls.

Yesterday, McGee shared a photo on Twitter of the ‘mood board’ she made ahead of the Derry Girls pilot show.

She tweeted: “Starting a mood board for my new show today and found the last one I did in 2016 when I was writing the #Derrygirls pilot. Mad!”

A number of people have shared the tweet, which includes images with strong religious, political and pop culture themes.

pic.twitter.com/wXnsjGNCUG — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) June 29, 2022

The montage of 90s-themed images included pictures of a girl in a green school uniform similar to that of the main characters of the show.

It also included a poster for Australian TV show Home and Away – popular in the 1990s – as well as a poster of pop band Hanson, two common favourites for teenage girls of the decade.

Images of the famous Walls of Derry, police Land Rovers, soldiers, barricades and Orangemen also featured on the ‘mood board’ – some regular sights around Derry at the time the show was set.

Religious imagery also featured throughout the board, reflecting the strong Catholic ethos in the school the Derry Girls attended, with images of Mary, Mother Teresa with Pope Francis, and a quote over a picture of someone’s hands holding rosary beads.

The quote read: "In times of darkness holding the Rosary Beads is like holding your Blessed Mothers hand.”

Earlier this month, McGee was nominated as the first woman to receive Derry’s Freedom of the City award.

McGee hinted last month, not long after the finale of Derry Girls, that she has been in talks with director Mike Lennox about possible spin-offs.

“I’d love to (do a spin-off) at some point but it’s just finding the right thing,” she told Sunday Life.

"I definitely think the mums and maybe those older characters. Even someone said to me the men like Uncle Colm and Jerry doing something could be funny.

“There’s so many generations and stuff on it. Basically we haven’t really thought of it but I’m definitely going to continue writing about the place.

"I know I want to write about Northern Ireland and write funny stuff about it. So I’ll definitely be writing about home again.”