Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee honoured at Ulster University ceremony

The accolades for Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee have been rolling in thanks to the success of the TV show.

And though the third and final series is still a couple of weeks away, she can be forgiven for celebrating a little early after being among the notable names presented with honorary degrees by Ulster University.

The achievements of a number of educators, journalists, playwrights, leaders and humanitarians were recognised during a ceremony at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Artist Dr Colin Davidson was also officially installed as the university’s sixth chancellor.

Lisa said: “I feel so privileged to be here today. It’s always lovely to be recognised for what you do, but being recognised here at home is extra special for me.

“It’s been a wonderful occasion and I’m so happy that my parents have been able to come along and share in it.

“When I started scribbling an idea for Derry Girls I never imagined it would end up becoming so huge.

“I’m proud that people have taken the show, the characters and the city of Derry to their hearts in the way they have, and I can’t believe it’s me who has managed to put Derry back on the map in such a positive way.”

Newly installed chancellor of Ulster University Dr Colin Davidson

She added she hoped to have paved the way for more comedy writers to enjoy success.

“There’s so much talent in Northern Ireland and I hope the next comedy hit is just around the corner,” she said.

“I actually went to Queen’s University, but my mother has been a mature student at Ulster University, so I hope that qualifies me okay.

“We’ll all go out for a bit of a celebration tonight... it’s been one of those special days.”

The ceremony saw Dr Davidson, a graduate of Ulster University, installed as chancellor, which combines ceremonial and ambassadorial duties, including the conferring of degrees at graduation ceremonies.

He graduated in 1991 with a first-class honours degree and has since become one of the world’s pre-eminent contemporary artists.

Since 2010 his focus has been on painting grand scale portraits, which have won widespread recognition and many awards.

As well as numerous commissions, his sitters have included Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Liam Neeson, former US President Bill Clinton, the Queen, Sir Kenneth Branagh, John Hume and Seamus Heaney.

He has also won acclaim for his Silent Testimony collection, revealing the stories of 18 victims of the Troubles.

“Although it’s been over three decades since I graduated from Ulster University, I still carry with me many of the lessons that I learned there and I’m delighted and honoured to take up my role as chancellor,” he said.

“Ulster University has always had a focus on the future, what it will look like, and how best to prepare our young people for the future by harnessing their individual talents.

“That focus on the future and individuality is what I’m most looking forward to harnessing in my role as chancellor.”

Vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “As an Ulster University graduate and now a critically acclaimed artist based locally and showcasing his work globally, Colin is a beacon of inspiration for our students.”

Others honoured included Professor Rafael Bengoa for outstanding contribution to international medicine; David Blevins for outstanding contribution to journalism, education and charitable projects; and Máire Thompson for her outstanding commitment as an inspirational principal currently of Hazelwood Integrated College and previously Malone College.

Also receiving honorary degrees were Patrick Doherty for outstanding commitment to the economic and cultural development of Ireland; Wilma Erskine for outstanding commitment to the economic and cultural development of Ireland; Rt Rev Ken Good for leadership in the Church of Ireland and encouraging church engagement with society; Dr Alastair Hamilton for outstanding leadership of Invest Northern Ireland; and Brendan Kerr for his support of apprenticeships and training and an outstanding role model as an entrepreneur.

“These are individuals who have demonstrated leadership, resilience, integrity, progressive thinking, determination, talent and creativity. They are a source of inspiration to us all,” Professor Bartholomew added.